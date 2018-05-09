Donald Trump to reveal Iran deal's fate
The US president is set to announce whether the US will walk away from the international nuclear deal
Donald Trump has been highly critical of the 2015 accord, under which Iran limited its nuclear activities. Pics/AFP
President Donald Trump is preparing to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran and almost surely ensure its collapse.
There are no signs that European allies enlisted to "fix" the deal had persuaded him to preserve it. In a burst of last-minute diplomacy, punctuated by a visit by Britain's top diplomat, the deal's European members gave in to many of Trump's demands, according to officials. Yet they still left convinced he is likely to re-impose sanctions and walk away from the deal.
As they braced for an expected withdrawal on Tuesday, US officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world, said the officials and others, who weren't authorised to speak ahead of an announcement and requested anonymity.
With uncharacteristic discipline, he kept the decision confined to a small group within the White House National Security Council. Under the most likely scenario, Trump will allow sanctions on Iran's central bank — intended to target its oil exports — to kick back in, rather than waiving them once again on Saturday, the next deadline for renewal.
EU restates support for nuclear deal
Brussels: The EU restated its support for the Iran nuclear deal in last-minute talks with Tehran. Britain, Germany, France and a senior EU official met Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and "used this opportunity to reiterate their support to the effective implementation of the (deal) by all sides".
'Fate of Iran deal in Europe's hands'
Rob Malley, the conflict resolution specialist and former adviser to Barack Obama who helped negotiate the Iran nuclear accord, has no doubt that Trump will now try to kill it. He said that the accord's original European backers must try to keep Tehran inside the deal.
