Donald Trump to reveal Iran deal's fate

The US president is set to announce whether the US will walk away from the international nuclear deal



Donald Trump has been highly critical of the 2015 accord, under which Iran limited its nuclear activities. Pics/AFP

President Donald Trump is preparing to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran and almost surely ensure its collapse.

There are no signs that European allies enlisted to "fix" the deal had persuaded him to preserve it. In a burst of last-minute diplomacy, punctuated by a visit by Britain's top diplomat, the deal's European members gave in to many of Trump's demands, according to officials. Yet they still left convinced he is likely to re-impose sanctions and walk away from the deal.

As they braced for an expected withdrawal on Tuesday, US officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world, said the officials and others, who weren't authorised to speak ahead of an announcement and requested anonymity.

With uncharacteristic discipline, he kept the decision confined to a small group within the White House National Security Council. Under the most likely scenario, Trump will allow sanctions on Iran's central bank — intended to target its oil exports — to kick back in, rather than waiving them once again on Saturday, the next deadline for renewal.