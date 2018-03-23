Donald Trump to slap trade sanctions on China

US President Donald Trump is all set to announce tariffs on Chinese imports on Thursday, a White House official said



Donald Trump. Pic/AP

US President Donald Trump is all set to announce tariffs on Chinese imports on Thursday, a White House official said. "The president will announce the actions he has decided to take based on USTR's 301 investigation into China's state-led, market-distorting efforts to force, pressure, and steal US technologies and intellectual property," the official told local reporters.

Donald Trump is preparing to impose a package of $60 billion in annual tariffs against China, following through on a long-time threat, which according to him will punish China for intellectual property infringement and help create more American jobs.

Senior aides had presented Trump with a $30 billion tariff package. But, Trump directed them to double the scope of the new trade levies. The package could be applied to more than 100 products, which Trump argued were developed by using trade secrets the Chinese stole from the US companies.

