Donald Trump to undergo customary presidential physical

US President Donald Trump will undergo a customary physical on January 12, 2018, the White House has announced. The White House on Thursday confirmed the date, reports Xinhua news agency. "The President's doctor will give a readout of the exam after it's completed," the statement said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had previously announced that Trump will be examined by a doctor at Walter Reed, a military medical centre. The President's predecessors typically underwent annual physical examinations with a military doctor and had details of their examination results released to the public. Trump, 71, is the oldest US president at this point in his tenure and has faced questions about his health.

Trump drew scrutiny after he appeared to get a dry mouth and slurred his words when delivering remarks, but Sanders said it was because his throat was dry. Last year, Trump released a bill of health but some pointed out that the record lacked details and had an over-the-top portrait of the President's health condition.

