Donald Trump to visit United Kingdom in July

The visit will not be the full-blown State one, which Trump was promised when May visited the White House in January in 2017



Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump is all set to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) on one-day working visit on July 13, which falls on Friday. British Ambassador to the USA Kim Darroch took to Twitter to confirm Trump's visit. 'Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will visit the UK on 13 July and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister May,' Darroch tweeted.

'The President of the United States will visit the U.K. on July 13th. He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit. Further details will be set out in due course,' Washington Post reported, citing, the spokesperson for Downing Street, as saying in a statement.

The visit will not be the full-blown State one, which Trump was promised when May visited the White House in January in 2017. Expressing happiness over Trump's UK visit, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it was 'fantastic news' that the US president would 'at last come to Britain.'

The British Foreign Secretary wrote on Twitter, 'Looking forward to seeing our closest ally and friend on the GREATest visit ever.' The visit had been repeatedly delayed over a series of diplomatic spats.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever