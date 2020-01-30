Donald Trump unveils Mideast plan favourable to Israel; Palestinians decry bias

Washington: US President Donald Trump released his long-delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, promising 'a new dawn,' but angry Palestinians called it biased and deserving to go in the 'dustbin of history.'

Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House Trump said that his plan could succeed where decades of previous US attempts to intervene had failed. "Together we can bring about a... new dawn in the Middle East," he said.

The plan grants Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its 'undivided' capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians.

However, the Palestinians rejected the entire plan. "This conspiracy deal will not pass. Our people will take it to the dustbin of history," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said. The announcement came as both Trump and Netanyahu fight for their political futures.

'Trump's plan unacceptable'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted the Middle East plan unveiled by Trump as 'absolutely unacceptable' in comments published on Wednesday. "The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable. This plan ignores Palestinians' rights and is aimed at legitimising Israel's occupation," Erdogan said, quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.

