Donald Trump welcomes home US prisoners released by North Korea

Trump with his wife and the freed US detainees. Pic/AFP

Three Korean-Americans who were detained in North Korea for more than a year were greeted by President Donald Trump beneath a giant American flag after they returned to the US yesterday.

First lady Melania Trump and a host of senior administration officials joined Trump to celebrate the occasion. The men, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, were released on Wednesday amid a warming of relations between the longtime adversaries. In yet another development, Trump has said that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12.

