Donald Trump will meet South Korea's president at UN General Assembly

international

Moon Jae-in, who discussed with Trump efforts to achieve the denuclearisation of North Korea, told the US president he was sending a special envoy to Pyongyang Wednesday to meet with Kim Jong-Un

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump agreed Tuesday to meet with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly later this month in New York, the White House said.

Moon, who discussed with Trump efforts to achieve the denuclearisation of North Korea, told the US president he was sending a special envoy to Pyongyang Wednesday to meet with Kim Jong-Un, the North's leader, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. "They agreed to meet later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York," she said of Trump and Moon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever