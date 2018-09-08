'Donald Trump will not answer obstruction questions'

international

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said questions about obstruction of justice were a "no-go."

US President Donald Trump during a rally in Montana. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump will not answer federal investigators' questions, in writing or in person, about whether he tried to block the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, one of the president's attorneys told The Associated Press. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said questions about obstruction of justice were a "no-go."

Giuliani's statement was the most definitive rejection yet of special counsel Robert Mueller's efforts to interview the president about any efforts to obstruct the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russians.

It signals the Trump's lawyers are committed to protecting the president from answering questions about actions the president took in office. Negotiations about the scope and format of an interview are still ongoing. If the legal team holds its stance, it could force Mueller to try to subpoena the president. Mueller's office has previously sought to interview the president about the obstruction issue, including his firing last year of former FBI Director James Comey.

'NYT must reveal op-ed writer'

Donald Trump has called on the New York Times to reveal the name of the "coward" who wrote an explosive, anonymous article that has plunged his presidency into its worst crisis yet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever