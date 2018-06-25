Donald Trump's aide kicked out of restaurant

Stephanie Wilkinson, a co-owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders and her family to leave as a protest against the Trump administration

Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Pic/AFP

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant on Friday, becoming the second top aide of President Donald Trump to face public wrath amidst increasing pressure on him over his controversial policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the Mexican border.

Stephanie Wilkinson, a co-owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders and her family to leave as a protest against the Trump administration. Sanders later tweeted that "her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."

Wilkinson defended her action, saying she believed Sanders worked for an "inhumane and unethical" administration. Wilkinson said she "would have done the same thing again."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever