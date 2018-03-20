Donald Trump's attorney taunts Stormy Daniels

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's attorney, joked about the ongoing litigation with Stormy Daniels, a porn star who alleges of having an affair with the US President, and suggested that he might use winnings from the case to take a vacation



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's attorney, joked about the ongoing litigation with Stormy Daniels, a porn star who alleges of having an affair with the US President, and suggested that he might use winnings from the case to take a vacation, the media reported.

"The more I'm thinking about it, I might even take an extended vacation on her dime," he said in a profile that Vanity Fair published on Monday. The article prompted a retort from Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for Stormy Daniels, on Twitter, reports CNN. He tweeted: "Mr. Cohen should ensure he makes refundable reservations for that extended vacation he is planning on my client's dime..."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has taken Cohen and Trump to court in an attempt to end a non-disclosure agreement that claims to be compelling her silence about the alleged affair that took place her over a decade ago. Cohen and the White House have denied the affair. Attorneys for Trump and Cohen's company moved last week to take the lawsuit to federal court and claimed that Daniels owes over $20 million for violating the agreement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever