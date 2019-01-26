Donald Trump's confidant arrested in Mueller's investigation case

international

Roger Stone. Pic/AFP

Washington: Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, was arrested on Friday morning in the special counsel's Russia investigation and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe.

The seven-count indictment against Stone, a self-proclaimed "dirty trickster," is the first criminal case in months from special counsel Robert Mueller and provides the most detail to date about how Trump campaign associates were aware in the summer of 2016 that emails had been stolen from the Hillary Clinton campaign and wanted them released.

It alleges that unnamed senior Trump campaign officials contacted Stone to ask when the stolen emails might be disclosed. The indictment does not charge Stone with conspiring with WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy website that published the emails, or with the Russian officers Mueller says hacke d them. Instead, it accuses him of witness tampering, obstruction and false statements about his interactions related to WikiLeaks' release.

Mueller's office has said those emails, belonging to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, were hacked by Russian intelligence officers. It says the Trump campaign directed a senior campaign official to contact Stone after the July 22, 2016, WikiLeaks release of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and other groups. Stone is scheduled to appear in court in Florida later Friday. He has said for months he was prepared to be charged, though he has denied any wrongdoing.

