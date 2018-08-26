Donald Trump's ex-doorman reveals President's new affair

international

The doorman said he knows of an alleged affair between President Donald Trump and a former housekeeper, which resulted in a child out of wedlock

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

A former Trump World Tower doorman has said that he knows of an alleged affair between President Donald Trump and a former housekeeper, which resulted in a child out of wedlock, according to his attorney.

On Friday, Marc Held - the attorney for Dino Sajudin, the former doorman - said his client had been released from a contract that he entered with American Media Inc that had prohibited him from discussing the matter with anyone, "recently" after back-and-forth discussions with AMI, reports CNN. The contract appears to have been signed on November 15, 2015, and states that AMI has exclusive rights to Sajudin's story, but does not mention the details of the story itself beyond saying, "Source shall provide AMI with information regarding Donald Trump''s illegitimate child..."

It states that "AMI will not owe source any compensation if AMI does not publish the exclusive..." and the top of the agreement shows that Sajudin could receive a sum of $30,000 "payable upon publication as set forth below".

'Cheap blackmail'

Ramallah: The Trump administration is resorting to "cheap blackmail" against the Palestinians with its decision to cut more than $200 million in aid for the West Bank and Gaza Strip, a senior Palestinian official said. A State Department official said that the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programmes to the Palestinian territories.

