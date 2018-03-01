Donald Trump's son-in-law loses top security clearance
The US Prez's son-in-law is one of several White House staff to have security clearance downgraded
Jared Kushner was notified of the downgrade on Friday. Pic/AFP
Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner has lost his top-level security clearance, sources familiar with the matter said yesterday, a decision with potentially profound implications for the US administration.
Two sources, who could not speak on the record because the status of security clearances is classified, confirmed US media reports that the 37-year-old White House aide had lost access to America's most closely protected secrets. The White House, including the president himself, refused to comment on the record, but insisted that the decision would not have any impact on Kushner's role. Still, Kushner's loss of access to "Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information" casts serious doubt on his ability to be a powerbroker inside the White House and to negotiate Middle East peace.
Politico and CNN first reported that his clearance may have been rescinded late last week. Kushner has been a leading figure in efforts to reach a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians. He has also been a strong proponent of Washington's intensified support for the government of embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The decision comes just days before Netanyahu visits the White House.
11 sick after envelope opened at military base
An envelope containing an "unknown substance" was opened at a US base near Washington, leaving 11 people sick, including military personnel, officials said. It led to an evacuation of the building, the US Marine Corps said in a statement. "Several Marines are receiving medical care as a result of this incident," the statement read.
'US hasn't deterred Russian meddling'
The US response to Russian meddling and disinformation campaigns has not been strong enough to deter Moscow's activities, a top intelligence official said yesterday. "I believe that President [Vladimir] Putin has clearly come to the conclusion that there's little price to pay and that therefore, 'I can continue this activity,'" Admiral Mike Rogers, director of both the US Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, told Congress. "Clearly what we have done hasn't been enough."
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video