Donald Trump's son-in-law loses top security clearance

The US Prez's son-in-law is one of several White House staff to have security clearance downgraded



Jared Kushner was notified of the downgrade on Friday. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner has lost his top-level security clearance, sources familiar with the matter said yesterday, a decision with potentially profound implications for the US administration.

Two sources, who could not speak on the record because the status of security clearances is classified, confirmed US media reports that the 37-year-old White House aide had lost access to America's most closely protected secrets. The White House, including the president himself, refused to comment on the record, but insisted that the decision would not have any impact on Kushner's role. Still, Kushner's loss of access to "Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information" casts serious doubt on his ability to be a powerbroker inside the White House and to negotiate Middle East peace.

Politico and CNN first reported that his clearance may have been rescinded late last week. Kushner has been a leading figure in efforts to reach a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians. He has also been a strong proponent of Washington's intensified support for the government of embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The decision comes just days before Netanyahu visits the White House.