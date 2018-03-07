Donald Trump's top economic adviser set to resign

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Gary D. Cohn, is set to resign from his post in the coming weeks, White House officials have announced



Following suit of a series of high-profile departures from the Trump administration, there was no single factor to which the resignation could be pointed, as reported by the New York Times.

'Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again,' Trump said in a statement to The New York Times. 'He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.'

The former Goldman Sachs chief operating officer reportedly had a falling-out with the President after he criticised his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August. Added to the internal rifts caused by disagreements on the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, his resignation seemed imminent.

In a statement, Cohn said he had been pleased to work on "pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular, the passage of historic tax reform". White House officials said Cohn was leaving on cordial terms with the president and that they planned to continue discussing policy even after his departure.

