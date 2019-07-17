Search

Dongri building collapse: Bollywood celebs send out thoughts and prayers

Published: Jul 17, 2019, 14:40 IST | mid-day online desk

Celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana prayed for the victims and asked people to 'stay safe'.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

In the wake of the recent building collapse in Dongri which killed nearly 13 people and left several injured, tribute and condolences poured in for the families of the victims from the Bollywood fraternity. The celebs prayed for the victims and asked people to 'stay safe'.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor tweeted: "My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives..I hope the people trapped under the debris are evacuated safely..#MumbaiBuildingCollapse"

Grieved by the devastating news, Parineeti Chopra tweeted: "Saddened to hear about #MumbaiBuildingCollapse in Dongri! My heart goes out to the victims and their families.

The building collapsed at 11 am on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris.

Praying for the safety of the people trapped in the debris actor Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "My heart goes out to the people still stuck in the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse. People of #Dongri, please be safe. Praying for your well-being."

Joining the celebrities another actor Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted: "Distressing to hear about the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse news. My thoughts and prayers with the injured."

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue operations. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

