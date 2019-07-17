Dongri building collapse: Bollywood celebs send out thoughts and prayers

bollywood

Celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana prayed for the victims and asked people to 'stay safe'.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

In the wake of the recent building collapse in Dongri which killed nearly 13 people and left several injured, tribute and condolences poured in for the families of the victims from the Bollywood fraternity. The celebs prayed for the victims and asked people to 'stay safe'.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor tweeted: "My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives..I hope the people trapped under the debris are evacuated safely..#MumbaiBuildingCollapse"

My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.. I hope the people trapped under the debris are evacuated safely.. #MumbaiBuildingCollapse — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 16, 2019

Grieved by the devastating news, Parineeti Chopra tweeted: "Saddened to hear about #MumbaiBuildingCollapse in Dongri! My heart goes out to the victims and their families.

Saddened to hear about #MumbaiBuildingCollapse in Dongri! My heart goes out to the victims and their families. â¤ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 16, 2019

The building collapsed at 11 am on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris.

Praying for the safety of the people trapped in the debris actor Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "My heart goes out to the people still stuck in the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse. People of #Dongri, please be safe. Praying for your well-being."

My heart goes out to the people still stuck in the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse. People of #Dongri, please be safe. Praying for your well-being. — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 16, 2019

Joining the celebrities another actor Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted: "Distressing to hear about the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse news. My thoughts and prayers with the injured."

Distressing to hear about the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse news.. My thoughts and prayers with the injured .. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 16, 2019

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue operations. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations.

Also read: Mumbai: Chronology of building collapses in the city. See photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI