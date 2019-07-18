Dongri building collapse: Woman last to be pulled from debris fights for life

national

JJ docs say of the seven patients admitted to the hospital, Halima Idris is in critical condition

Search operations continue at the Dongri building collapse site. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Of the seven Kesarbai mansion residents, who are undergoing treatment at government-run JJ Hospital, one is still in critical condition. Thirty-five-year-old Halima Idris, who was the last one to be pulled out from the debris, continues to fight for life. Doctors said the rest would be discharged soon.



Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior doctor from the hospital said, "Initially, we had received nine patients, of whom two were discharged after they underwent treatment at the outpatient department. Of the seven patients who are still admitted, one is critical."

Sources said the admitted patients sustained minor injuries and fractures. Two children who were brought to the hospital later were declared dead on arrival. "We had to operate Halima's right arm as it had got crushed under the debris. We will monitor her condition for a day and decide on whether another surgery is needed," added the doctor.

Naved Salmani

Survivor leaves hospital to bury wife, son

Naved Salmani, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, took an early discharge on Wednesday morning when he got to know that his son Ibrahim and wife Sana had died in the collapse. Naved was undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital when their bodies were recovered from the debris. "When he learnt about their death, he took an early discharge as he wanted to perform their last rites," said a nurse from the hospital.

Landlords responsible for tragedy, say survivors

Sattar Shaik's family performed his last rites at the Bada Qabrestan on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking to mid-day, one of Sattar's closest friends, Naseer Kutty, said, "The building was already four decades old. The landlords are responsible for the mishap." Another friend Shah Nawaz Kapde said the Trust owns four buildings in Dongri and one at Mahim and also the Habib Hospital.

