Dongri Cha Raja to donate money to Kerala relief funds

ganesh-chaturthi

To expand the horizon and also reach out to the masses, the Dongri Cha Raja mandal has decided to donate all the amount generated in the donation box to "Kerala CM Relief Fund

Dongri Cha Raja

Dongri Cha Raja, one of the top 10 Ganpati Mandals in Mumbai completed 80 years in 2018. To expand the horizon and also reach out to the masses, the South Mumbai mandal has decided to donate the entire donation amount in a donation box to "Kerala CM Relief Fund". Last year, the mandal gave a helping hand to "Bharat Ke Veer", a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of members of the Indian Armed Forces and supported by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The mandal, in the past few years, have helped in several social causes such as distributing Diwali sweets to underprivileged children and organising blood donation camps and health check-up drives.

The Dongri Cha Raja is a 21-feet Ganesh Idol and is sculptured by well-known artist "Krunal Patil" at his Parel workshop.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates