Donnie Yen joins Mulan live-action adaptation

Donnie Yen has been roped in to star opposite actress Liu Yifei in Mulan reboot

Actor Donnie Yen has been roped in to star opposite actress Liu Yifei in Disneys live-action adaptation of "Mulan". Niki Caro is directing the movie with Chris Bender, Jason Reed and Jake Weiner producing it. The film's release date has been pushed back by more than a year to March 27, 2020, reports variety.com.

The English-language version of the original Mulan (1998) featured the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer, and BD Wong, while Jackie Chan voiced Chinese dubs of the movie. The animated film grossed $304.3 million worldwide.

The studio's emphasis on live-action reboots follows the successes of "Maleficent", "Cinderella", "The Jungle Book", and "Beauty and the Beast". The studio is now shooting "Dumbo", directed by Tim Burton. It features Colin Farrell.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever