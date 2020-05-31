Don't be scared! That's Elli AvrRam who turned into 'beetroot ki dukaan'

Elli AvrRam has turned herself into "beetroot ki dukaan" and she looks unrecognisable! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a few photos where she has a beetroot pack applied all over her body.

"Beetroot ki dukan. For the love of beetroot...Usha's (my girl at home) idea...Mam pura body mein lagate hai! ...So we started with the face and later on said what the heck let's put it all over!!! Later on she called me an Alien...I like that she's 'aware' lolol," captioned the actress.

However, beetroot is not her only ingredient of her facial therapy. On Friday, Elli had applied a pack made of ripe mangoes all over her face because this is "mango season"!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever