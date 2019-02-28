Don't believe in rumours, stay alert, urge Mumbai cops

national

Security beefed up across sensitive areas of Maharashtra; GRP and RPF intensify drives at railway stations

Security personnel at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after a high alert was sounded in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

With the tension between India and Pakistan escalating on Wednesday, Maharashtra has been put on high alert. Apart from increasing deployment of security forces across all the sensitive areas of the state, local police stations have been asked to keep their informer- network active and even monitoring of the coastal line has been intensified. The GRP and RPF have also intensified drives across railway stations. Mentioning that there was nothing to worry about, Mumbai Police asked citizens to remain alert and approach the cops if they spot anything suspicious.

"All police stations have been sensitised. Officers have been asked to take precautionary measures," said DCP Manjunath Singe, PRO, Mumbai Police. "We have sounded high alert in the city but there is nothing to panic.



Families move out of Chhajla Patri village after shelling by the Pakistani Army near the LoC, in Mankote sector of Poonch. Pic/PTI

Our police forces are monitoring everything," said Singe, adding that people shouldn't fall prey to rumours spread through social media. "If in doubt, please reach out to the police control room or dial 100 for help. Don't spread rumours or fall prey to them," he added. Another officer said, "A squad has been formed to carry out checks at railway stations."

Navi Mumbai and Thane have also been put on high alert. Cops are patrolling the railway stations across both the areas and even the bomb squad has been put on alert. The Highway Police have also increased patrolling. Acting on intelligence inputs, deployment of security forces has been increased across tourist destinations along the Konkan region, defence establishments and their headquarters.

Joint CP, Pune, Shivaji Bhodkhe said, "Security in the city has been increased. Different units are working on various inputs and taking preventive measures. We appeal to citizens not to fall prey to rumours. Approach us to verify the information".

Qureshi might boycott OIC meet for Swaraj

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday threatened to boycott a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) scheduled for this week in the UAE if India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj participates in the event. Swaraj has been invited as a "guest of honour" at the inaugural session of the OIC foreign ministers' conclave in Abu Dhabi on March 1 and 2.

Security beefed up in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary B K Agarwal reviewed security here in wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan and said the state had been put on high alert. Police had been asked to monitor spreading of any rumour by anti-social elements, he said. "Officials of various departments of the state and the central governments participated in the review meeting," Agarwal said.

JMB operatives arrested in Bengal

The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police arrested two operatives of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from West Bengal's Murshidabad district and seized a huge cache of explosive making material from them, an officer said here on Wednesday. Police said the two accused were associates of JMB leader Kausar, one of the key accused in Burdwan's Khagragarh blast case of 2014.

Kashmir tourism faces uncertainty

Trips to the picturesque Kashmir Valley have become uncertain with tour operators witnessing cancellations of advance bookings while new bookings have dried up following the Pulwama terror attack. Hoteliers and travel agents in the Valley, however, are optimistic about the tourist arrivals in the coming months despite escalating tension after the air strike by IAF on the biggest training camp of terrorist outfit JeM in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It's blatant politicisation, says Opposition

Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the Opposition collectively flayed the ruling BJP for "blatant politicisation" of the armed forces' sacrifices and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not convening an all-party meeting. A total of 21 Opposition parties met and expressed their concerns over the emerging security situation. The parties in a joint statement said, "The 21 parties expressed their deep anguish over the blatant politicisation of the sacrifices made by our armed forces by leaders of the ruling party. National security must transcend narrow political considerations."

Also Read: War is futile, says Pakistan, after capturing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan

'Pak defaming india'

Rajnath Singh

Union home minister

'In the air strike, neither the Pakistani civilians were hurt nor the Pakistan Army was targeted. Our Air Force soldiers carried out the strike with caution. Despite this, Pakistan has been trying to defame India'

Omar Abdullah,

National Conference leader

'PM Modi must suspend his political activities until #WingCommanderAbhinandan is returned safely. It can't be business as usual with him crisscrossing the country at taxpayer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive'

Rahul Gandhi,

Congress president

'I'm sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces'

Arvind Kejriwal,

Delhi chief minister

'I pray for the safety of the Indian Air Force pilot...Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong'

Also Read: Former IAF officer: Pakistan will have to treat captured Wing Commander Abhinandan well

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates