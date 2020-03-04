Don't chicken out

Nilgiri nostalgia

With its origins in the Nilgiris, the Nilgiri murgh is heavy on coconut, mint and coriander leaves, giving it a mildly sweet herbed flavour. "I was asked the difference between chicken hariyali and chicken Nilgiri during my first ever interview in the industry, and as I was nervous; I missed the coconut in the recipe. In the second round, they asked me why I had left it out. I told them that as I had gone to the temple, I left the coconut there. I was selected. So, the dish is very dear to me," recalls chef Rakesh Talwar.

At Vice- Global Tapas Bar, Juhu Tara Road. Juhu.

Time 6 pm to 1.30 am

Call 7710072111

Cost Rs 495

Royalty from Rajasthani

This mildly-spiced, smoked murge ki kadhi travelled wi­th a Rajput princess to the co­urts of a Maratha prince in Malwa. "Besan was used extensively in Rajasthan as fresh produce in the desert was hard to find. This curry is an example of how the royals created exceptional recipes with what the land had to offer. My mother served it wi­th ghee rice when I would come home from boarding school," says An­­­uradha Joshi Medhora, chef and founder, Charoli.

At Charoli, FLEA Flea Bazaar Cafe, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 9152017990

Cost Rs 320

Pepper perfect

Showcasing the pepper from the Tellicherry region of Kerala, the Tellicherry pepper chicken is eaten with plain steamed rice. "This fresh and aromatic pepper works well when experimenting with protein. The dish is inspired by my mother, who would make it every Sunday," says chef Lokesh Kasare.

At Bar Tales, 101, Swami Samartha, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 7221848484

Cost Rs 325

Mangalorean flavours

A Mangalorean Bunt co­m­munity specialty, chicken ghee roast at this eatery is made with slow-roasted Kashmiri chillies. "Several decades ago, Mumbai witness the migration of many from Mangalore. So, lunch homes started serving it with neer dosa," explains Subhash Shirke, corporate chef.

At Bombay Vintage, Regal Circle, Colaba.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 22880017

Cost Rs 495

In the mood for Malvani?

This chicken Malvan curry has a coarseness due to the coconut used and is pungent owing to the black pepper. "This recipe is by a young Maharashtrian chef," says Prashant Issar, co-founder.

At Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8657531988

Cost Rs 520

Railway rewind

Packed inside banana leaves and newspapers, the Madras railway chicken curry is served with flaky parathas, a go-to while travelling in Chennai. "Chennai has a large Anglo-Indian community. Use of coconut in curries and curry leaves in dishes entered Anglo-Indian cuisine as an influence from the southern parts of the country," shares Bapi Debnath, sous chef.

At The Tanjore Tiffin Room, 12, Union Park, Khar West.

time 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

Call 50646367

Cost Rs 425

Scrumptious sukha

The chicken sukha with kori roti is a gravy that goes with a crunchy and crispy roti made with boiled rice. "This dish is made across the country, but this version gets me nostalgic due to its balanced spice notes," says Ganesh, executive chef.

At Via Bombay, Jewel of Chembur, Chembur East.

time 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Call 67099988

Cost Rs 425

Also try

. Arth: Hay smoked jungli murgi made with Wayanad pe­­pper, ghee, Bhavnagri chilli and charred spring onions.

At 604, 15th Road, Khar. Call 9594060038

. Mirchi and Mime: Punjabi cookerwala kukkad that gives tender chunks in a spicy gravy.

At Trans Ocean House, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Call 41415151

