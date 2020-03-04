Don't chicken out
As recent reports reveal a drop in chicken consumption sales across India due to fears of contracting Coronavirus, even mantris tried to convince folk that it's perfectly safe to tuck into. Here are our picks of some of the interesting desi versions
Nilgiri nostalgia
With its origins in the Nilgiris, the Nilgiri murgh is heavy on coconut, mint and coriander leaves, giving it a mildly sweet herbed flavour. "I was asked the difference between chicken hariyali and chicken Nilgiri during my first ever interview in the industry, and as I was nervous; I missed the coconut in the recipe. In the second round, they asked me why I had left it out. I told them that as I had gone to the temple, I left the coconut there. I was selected. So, the dish is very dear to me," recalls chef Rakesh Talwar.
At Vice- Global Tapas Bar, Juhu
Time 6 pm to 1.30 am
Call 7710072111
Cost Rs 495
Royalty from Rajasthani
This mildly-spiced, smoked murge ki kadhi travelled with a Rajput princess to the courts of a Maratha prince in Malwa. "Besan was used extensively in Rajasthan as fresh produce in the desert was hard to find. This curry is an example of how the royals created exceptional recipes with what the land had to offer. My mother served it with ghee rice when I would come home from boarding school," says Anuradha Joshi Medhora, chef and founder, Charoli.
At Charoli, Lower Parel.
Time 12 pm to 1 am
Call 9152017990
Cost Rs 320
Pepper perfect
Showcasing the pepper from the Tellicherry region of Kerala, the Tellicherry pepper chicken is eaten with plain steamed rice. "This fresh and aromatic pepper works well when experimenting with protein. The dish is inspired by my mother, who would make it every Sunday," says chef Lokesh Kasare.
At Bar Tales, Andheri West.
Time 12 pm to 1.30 am
Call 7221848484
Cost Rs 325
Mangalorean flavours
A Mangalorean Bunt community specialty, chicken ghee roast at this eatery is made with slow-roasted Kashmiri chillies. "Several decades ago, Mumbai witness the migration of many from Mangalore. So, lunch homes started serving it with neer dosa," explains Subhash Shirke, corporate chef.
At Bombay Vintage, Colaba.
Time 12 pm to 1 am
Call 22880017
Cost Rs 495
In the mood for Malvani?
This chicken Malvan curry has a coarseness due to the coconut used and is pungent owing to the black pepper. "This recipe is by a young Maharashtrian chef," says Prashant Issar, co-founder.
At Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.
Time 12 pm to 12 am
Call 8657531988
Cost Rs 520
Railway rewind
Packed inside banana leaves and newspapers, the Madras railway chicken curry is served with flaky parathas, a go-to while travelling in Chennai. "Chennai has a large Anglo-Indian community. Use of coconut in curries and curry leaves in dishes entered Anglo-Indian cuisine as an influence from the southern parts of the country," shares Bapi Debnath, sous chef.
At The Tanjore Tiffin Room, Khar West.
time 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1 am
Call 50646367
Cost Rs 425
Scrumptious sukha
The chicken sukha with kori roti is a gravy that goes with a crunchy and crispy roti made with boiled rice. "This dish is made across the country, but this version gets me nostalgic due to its balanced spice notes," says Ganesh, executive chef.
At Via Bombay, Chembur East.
time 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 11.30 pm
Call 67099988
Cost Rs 425
Also try
. Arth: Hay smoked jungli murgi made with Wayanad pepper, ghee, Bhavnagri chilli and charred spring onions.
At 604, 15th Road, Khar. Call 9594060038
. Mirchi and Mime: Punjabi cookerwala kukkad that gives tender chunks in a spicy gravy.
At Trans Ocean House, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Call 41415151
