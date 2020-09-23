Don't drag military into row with PM: Pak army, ISI to Oppn

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI head Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed held a secret meeting with the key Opposition leaders just days before a multi-party conference and asked them to refrain from dragging the military's name into their political differences with Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Dawn reported said on Tuesday.

Bajwa and Hameed held the meeting on September 16 in which about 15 politicians, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, were present.

According to the ground rules set for the session, the meeting was not to be publicly disclosed, the report said. The Opposition flagged its concerns about other issues, especially the military's alleged interference in politics and allegations of persecution of its leaders on the pretext of accountability.

Bajwa said at the meeting that the Army was not in any manner linked to the political processes and had no involvement in matters concerning election reforms and accountability, the report said. He said the military only responds to calls for assistance by the elected civilian government. He also conveyed that no one would be allowed to create chaos in the country, it said.

