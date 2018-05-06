Search

Don't drag us into election campaign, Pakistan tells BJP

May 06, 2018, 18:53 IST | IANS

Pakistan on Sunday urged India's ruling BJP to stop dragging Islamabad in the election campaign in Karnataka

Pakistan on Sunday urged India's ruling BJP to stop dragging Islamabad in the election campaign in Karnataka.

"BJP's concoctions continue unabated. Be it Gujarat or Karnataka, Pakistan is sadly invoked to try to get electoral gains within India," Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are due on May 12. In his election speeches, Modi has referred to the Indian surgical strikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistani territory in September 2016.

