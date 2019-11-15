Don't fail the trail

Kharghar Valley is known to be a beautiful hidden pathway near the Golf Course in Navi Mumbai. During the monsoon, the area transforms into a carpet of green, with bright wild flowers and vegetation, and is surrounded by tiny rivulets. As a consequence, people who cover the trail in this season tend to cause a lot of damage by trampling on these patches, leading to soil compaction and erosion. Hence, iNatureWatch Foundation, a charitable trust working in the field of environmental protection, is organising a trail restoration activity this Sunday.

Started in 2017, the initiative helps to reinforce the trail and undo the damage over a stretch of 700 m of land. Volunteers will work on narrowing the pathway by supporting it with whitewashed curb stones and developing stream channels. "We encourage children to participate so that they acquire physical education and develop a sense of belonging towards nature," says Shriya Randive, environmental officer at the foundation. Participants must ensure that they are fit for this physically-challenging activity.

AT November 17, 8 am to 10 am

ON Kharghar Valley, Sector 6, Navi Mumbai.

