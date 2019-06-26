Don't fall short

things-to-do

Style nor comfort should be compromised when you opt to wear the smartest garment this monsoon, shorts. Pick a pair to match your body and needs

Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and Disha Patani

When it's pouring cats and dogs, and there is a high possibility of having to negotiate more than just harmless puddles of water, shorts might be the smart, logical way to look stylish even when the heavens open. For, shorts are no longer just being worn to the gym, and athleisure is still very much in vogue. City-based stylist Isha Bhansali drafts the primer to wearing shorts depending on your body type.

Frayed edges

. With frayed edges, you can go for a badass look by opting for a dark shade and pairing it up with a bomber or leather jacket and cap.

. Add inches to your frame with a high-waist silhouette. Be careful while selecting the length of the shorts —

it should fit your body just like a pair of jeans. If it's too baggy, it

won't complement your figure.

. The hemline should be slightly airy. The hemlines of skinny shorts usually get hidden under the derrière, so it's better to opt for a pair with wide thighs.

. Wear them with low sneakers, heeled pumps or strappy heels.

Skorts

. They are the most convenient for formal occasions as they look like skirts but offer ease of movement.

. Avoid them if you have a pear-shaped body. They work best for hourglass or apple-shaped body types as they make you look slimmer.

. Pair them with sneakers or boots for a grunge look. Otherwise, simple ballerinas or strappy sandals work best.

. A skort with a floral pattern is ideal for a day outing. Pair it with a plain top.

Gym gal

. Gym shorts make for a comf­ortable option due to their ut­i­­lity thanks to the fabric. They're best-suited for the monsoon beca­use of its qu­ick-drying fa­bric and curve on the sides, which enhances ease of movement.

. Don't opt for one that's too wide at the bottom or an A-sha­p­ed pair as that will make it revealing ev­en with slight movement.

. Make sure it's as curvy from behind.

. Mesh sneakers look great with these shorts.

Denim

. If you're curvy or don't want to show your legs too much, opt for bermuda or mom shorts. High waist denim options are best for those with love handles as they cover the curves.

. Ensure they aren't too tight around the thighs. They need to be airy.

. Pair them with boots, heeled pumps or sneakers. Opt for plain T-shirts or shirts. Alternatively, dress it up by opting for a bling-y top.

. Cheeky shorts look good if you work out on a regular basis, as they are ultra short.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates