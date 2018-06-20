Don't get too close for comfort: Court to TISS students

This means they will have to vacate the current protest site

In a major development in the over 100-day-old students' agitation at TISS, a city civil court yesterday restrained them from holding any protest within 100 metres of the institute.

This means they will have to vacate the current protest site. TISS counsel advocate V K Wasnik told mid-day, "The court passed this order after I presented photographic and video-graphic proof of how there have been obstructive moments during the protest. There is evidence showing how the staff was not allowed to attend even nature's call."

"We intend to follow the court order. The institute has been patient with the students, but barging into registrar's office and other such acts have tested our tolerance and disrupted regular functioning of the institute," said a TISS official.

Students, on the other hand, are determined to continue their protest. While they are taking legal advice to decide further course of action, they want to have a dialogue with authorities to resolve the issue.

Fahad Ahmad, former general secretary of the students' body at the institute, said, "The institute's arguments are baseless... An independent body formed was supposed to submit a report within two weeks but hasn't even after two months. We are still waiting for the administration to communicate with us to resolve the issue."

