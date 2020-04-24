Don't go out, of fashion

There is one set of clothes that get to cling to your body through the day and night. The fine jewellery you purchased last month for — what is supposed to be — the upcoming wedding season is taking a nap in its velvet case. And your shoes? They think you're dead. We're stuck in no stylish scenario but taking an effort to dress up isn't just an act of coping; it's liberating.



Sabina Halder

"You need to dress according to what you are communicating," says stylist Sabina Halder. The key word to add to your mantra, she adds, is appropriate. "We are looking at a life that is balanced, where you can do what you want but be cognisant of the human condition."

Work and a bit of play

Halder who has styled celebs including Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Ayushmann Khurrana in the past, states that it is imperative to iron your clothes first. You also need to be mindful of your designation. Don't suit up if you're not the CEO and if you are, think about the message you are sending by turning up in a T-shirt and boxers. "Avoid wearing dull colours because at home you do not have the lighting to make yourself stand out. Women can pick a blouson while men can stick to button-downs or a pullover. A shirt dress is also a great option if you're tired of two pieces and since it's only your top half that will be visible,"

she suggests.

Party to keep spirits high



Radhika plays with polka

For a birthday party, holiday wear is a good idea. If you and your friends are keeping it casual, pair denim shorts with a crop top. Given the weather, men can opt for linen wear or chino shorts. Pick a summer dress for a more formal look or like Halder's look for Radhika Apte, pair a classic white top with a printed skirt.

Jewellery must be kept to the bare minimum ie either choose earrings or a necklace. For a playful touch, rings and a watch can be added. "Put on some hoops — tiny or big, depending on how much you have going around the chest area. Your profile shouldn't seem too busy," Halder says. If everyone at the party intends on going glam, then you can go ahead and highlight and contour your face. Otherwise, concealer

should suffice.

It's a date



Alaya F shows off in a halter neck

Timing is important and so is ironing. Pyjamas can be a cute option during the day but at night, dress up for each other. While jersey shirts and boyfriend-fit jeans or a tunic with linen pants for men do the trick, for women, Halder recommends exposing some skin via a halter neck or off shoulder dress, a crop top or a bralette.

Foundation isn't really necessary and if you wish to hide minor breakouts, wear reading glasses instead. "But please don't turn up in sunglasses, even if you're really feeling like it or missing the sun. Oiled hair is also a big no-no. Use dry shampoo if you cannot get your hair to dry. If you have short hair, just leave it open with a quick blow dry and if it's long, tie it into a top knot, which suits any kind of clothing," Halder advises.

