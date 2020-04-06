Don't ignore patients with underlying conditions

It was disconcerting to read in a report in this paper which said that a Worli hospital has been serving rice twice a day during mealtimes to diabetics. These diabetics have been in isolation amid COVID-19. They are not supposed to eat rice in these quantities but the hospital is serving them. Some of them refuse the evening meal as they are afraid that their sugar level will shoot up.

The hospital authorities said that they will try and change the meal, switching from rice to chapattis henceforth. This brings to light a problem these days. With people in quarantine or isolation at hospitals, the medical facilities are also strained to breaking point.

Those in isolation may have special diets or restrictions when it comes to food because of certain underlying problems or conditions.

Though it is difficult going, this will have to be factored in when it comes to caring for those in these facilities. With resources at these centres stretched, there will have to be efforts to find a way, as one cannot have diets exacerbating existing problems or proving outrightly dangerous for those in isolation.

The story behind the statistics of so many dead, also have a huge commonality. Many who perished have had comorbidity. They were struggling with compromised immunity because of conditions like diabetes, lung problems or renal conditions. They worsened the severity of the disease and made it more difficult to fight Coronavirus.

In fact, there are several reports telling smokers to quit or cut down the number of cigarettes as that could help you fight better if you get COVID-19.

While much of this may be debatable, it is important that hospitals meet valid concerns and maybe, those admitted and the authorities, can find a solution.

