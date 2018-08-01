Don't indulge in vote bank politics over NRC, Amit Shah tells Opposition

BJP president Amit Shah asks the Opposition parties to take a clear stand on the National Register of Citizens

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Opposition parties to take a clear stand on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue in Assam and not indulge in vote bank politics, asserting that NRC will be implemented "to the last full stop" as his party stands for national security.

Dismissing criticism by parties like the Congress and TMC, Shah told a press meet that the process for NRC, whose mandate is to identify illegal immigrants, was started in 2005, when the UPA was in power, but the government lacked the courage "to throw out illegal Bangladeshis".

"It (NRC) will be implemented to the last full stop and comma," he said. Taking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has accused the BJP of pursuing a 'divide and rule' policy, Shah alleged that she saw a "vote bank" in illegal immigrants, while his party was looking at the security of the country and rights of its citizens. No Indian citizen should be concerned and natives of any other state living in Assam would not be touched, he said, adding, NRC must be implemented firmly and fairly.

2005

Year the process of identifying illegal immigrants as part of NRC was started

'Assam list excludes govt staff, ex MPs'

Opposition MPs on Tuesday raised concern over Assam's draft NRC with a Trinamool Congress leader alleging that government employees and former MPs were among 40 lakh applicants dropped from the draft list. The matter led to repeated disruptions in the Rajya Sabha where Opposition members asked the government to address the issue on humanitarian basis.

