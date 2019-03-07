Don't just focus on the new and forget the old

opinion

A bunch of new commuter services is set to take off in the city, as Mumbai's transport landscape undergoes rapid extension and changes. The Monorail has just started running in the second phase from Chembur to Jacob Circle. At least 32 suburban services will originate and terminate at the new Parel terminus. A new 28-km railway line between Kalyan and Murbad has also been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 726 crore.

While an extension of transport services is always welcome in what is primarily a commuting city, it is also important that in the rush to bring additional facilities to Mumbai ahead of the polls, we do not forget to upgrade and improve existing transport systems. The BEST Undertaking needs a new game plan to rescue it from doom and gloom. Revitalise the bus service and tweak it to tackle the new challenges that are taking commuters away from Mumbai's loyal, old, red bus.

Train services that are already in existence need attention, too. Have the gaps between platforms and trains been looked at across stations? Is there a determined and absolutely non-negotiable drive for cleaner platforms? Have unauthorised stalls been removed from platforms to decongest them? Platform roofs need repairs and the heat will soon get unbearable, followed by the monsoon.

Railings and escalators that are broken at stations need repairs. Cab and auto drivers continue to refuse fares. For the first time, authorities may have to look at seat belts for passengers, too, which are removed in taxis. The point is that while moving full steam ahead, one cannot forget about areas that are already operational, and need attention. Inaugurating new services is meaningless if the old ones are allowed to go to seed and, in fact, become dangerous for commuters.

