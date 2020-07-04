Don't know why my parents dislike him

I am madly in love with a colleague, but my parents don't want me to even go on a date with him because they think he is not right for me. I don't know how they have arrived at this conclusion given that they have never really had a proper conversation with him. I invited him over once and they spoke to him for a few minutes and that is the only interaction they have had. I have no idea why they have this idea in their heads but it is making me very sad because I know he has feelings for me and I can't even explain to him why this isn't going to work. I don't want to lie to them, but they are leaving me with no choice. How can I convince them?

You are an adult and are perfectly within your rights to date anyone you choose to. Why not tell your parents that you intend to date him and refuse to do it by lying to them? Give them an opportunity to explain why they have reservations, and then accept or reject their explanation depending upon how satisfactory it is. This can only be sorted by open and honest dialogue.

My wife undermines me at every possible opportunity because she comes from a richer family. This didn't matter much at the start because we were in love but, after four years, she doesn't even hide her disdain and I feel as if she resents me. She didn't even let me name our son, which is something I haven't managed to get over yet. Can our marriage be saved?

That depends only upon how badly you both want this to work. Financial issues can be your undoing, and neither of you should consider living the rest of your lives in an unhappy marriage. If you can get her to agree that there is a problem to begin with, you should both speak to a counsellor as soon as possible before things deteriorate even further.

