Don't let monsoon rain on your commute

For at least a couple of years now, the monsoon, which was merely trying for a Mumbaikar, has for different reasons, turned dangerous and deadly. Navigate with care

All the buzz is about the impending cyclone expected to hit Gujarat and what, if any, will be the ramifications of the event. The city seems to be on tenterhooks, with the first furious monsoon shower signalling intent.

We have a tendency to put the onus on authorities when it comes to becoming rain ready. But, some part of traversing a beautiful but challenging season lies with us. Your private vehicles need to be in mint condition. If they need work, do the repairs now as they are already overdue. Wipers have to work, brakes need to be top notch, tyres changed, if needed. Every Mumbaikar knows that when the rains come, the big question is commuting, whether it is by public or private transport. Do what you can in your power to be able to control your commute.

Exercise maximum discipline on the roads. As drivers, observe every rule as closely as possible and give pedestrians, caught up in the torrential downpour and struggling with bags and umbrellas, right of way. Speed is an absolute killer here so cut down the heroics and haste.

Road rage can, very quickly, build up to an inferno, which is why it needs to be bottled up. While all of this is necessary regardless of the season, we must keep in mind that a downpour and floods only mean exacerbating an already fraught situation. The need for restraint and discipline goes several notches higher.

Public transport, especially trains, can be perilous in different ways and one cannot stress caution enough when it comes to this mode of transport. Authorities, you have hours to go to make sure the help lines work and all systems are in place.

