Don't let your guard down against COVID-19 this festive season: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday said that it is important to be cautious in this festive season and all precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19

He urged citizens to maintain social distancing, wear masks and wash hands regularly in their battle against the pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday the PM had said that he will be sharing a message with the citizens at 6 pm.

"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," PM Modi tweeted, appealing everyone to join him.

The PM had addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27.

Speaking on various issues during the broadcast, Modi said many farmers benefitted after fruits, vegetables were brought out of APMC Act in some states a few years ago. Our agriculture sector has shown its prowess during the COVID-19 pandemic and farmers are playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India, he said.

He said many people are making storytelling popular across the country and underlined that India has a glorious tradition of storytelling. He also interacted with members of the Bangalore Storytelling Society.

(With inputs from agencies)

