Don't like playing Holi? You will find these memes relatable!

Holi is celebrated to bid adieu to the winter and welcome the spring season. Revelers usher in this festival with delicious food and drinks alongwith colours fights and water balloons with you near and dear ones.

It is all fun and games when you like playing Holi, but if you are someone who doesn’t playing with colours and water and the sight of getting drenched in colour make you sick, there are some memes making rounds on Twitter that you can relate to.

Me trying to avoid eye contact with my friends On #HOLI pic.twitter.com/PugLZwBQRE — Meme Wale Bhaiya (@memesamrajya) March 8, 2020

Me would be on day of holi ðÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Holi2020 pic.twitter.com/wmCSIRWCxF — ðÂÂ§¡ Lost Girl ðÂÂ§¡ (@lostt_somewhere) March 3, 2020

Me (locked in my room): pic.twitter.com/JACm3qliO3 — The ðÂÂÂÂ§ ðÂÂÂÂ¨ Memes (@thebcmemes) March 9, 2020

10 Year old me, When someone throws water balloons at meðÂÂ¥º pic.twitter.com/pX2InSDGZt — à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤­à¤® à¤¸à¤¿à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¹à¤¾ (@aswathama___) March 5, 2020

Me hiding from friends on Holi pic.twitter.com/WBU8XgySfz — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018

mid-day wishes a very Happy Holi to its readers.

