Search

Don't like playing Holi? You will find these memes relatable!

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 14:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

If the sight of getting drenched in colour make you sick, there are some memes making rounds on Twitter that you can relate to

Holi is celebrated to bid adieu to the winter and welcome the spring season. Revelers usher in this festival with delicious food and drinks alongwith colours fights and water balloons with you near and dear ones.

It is all fun and games when you like playing Holi, but if you are someone who doesn’t playing with colours and  water and the sight of getting drenched in colour make you sick, there  are some memes making rounds on Twitter that you can relate to.

 

mid-day wishes a very Happy Holi to its readers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK