Don't make it live

Updated: Apr 27, 2019

Man City's Fernandinho

Fernandinho says Manchester City's desire to fight "like animals" is fuelling their Premier League title charge as they strive to hold off Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's City returned to the top of the table with victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The 2-0 win, from their game in hand, took City a point above Liverpool with three matches remaining for both sides. It was their 11th successive league win and followed a similarly important victory over Tottenham, which came after the disappointment of Champions League elimination at the hands of the same opponents.

"We showed the desire in competing for every ball like animals," said City midfielder Fernandinho after the United match. "I think this is the spirit of a team that wants to be champions. "It was not just Wednesday - in general every game, especially last Saturday, after the 'defeat' against Tottenham, in the way we played from the first minute [City won the second leg of Champions League quarters 4-3 but went out on away goals]."

