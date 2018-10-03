Don't make others pay when you break the law

opinion

With the cops on his tail, he kept dashing into more vehicles, until an angry mob pulled him out and thrashed him

Days after actor Dalip Tahil's drunk hit-and-run episode, this paper reported yet another such incident in which the chauffeur of a luxury car was caught drinking and driving. After hitting two brothers on a bike, the driver stepped on the gas pedal in a desperate bid for escape, but ended up mowing over more pedestrians. With the cops on his tail, he kept dashing into more vehicles, until an angry mob pulled him out and thrashed him.

We have seen motorists drive recklessly in a desperate bid to throw off the traffic police after committing an offence. This, in fact, is even more dangerous than the original violation. These offenders throw caution to the wind, with the sole aim of getting away at any cost. With this approach, they put everybody on the road in a hugely dangerous situation. Trying to flee in this manner only compounds their crime. They could end up maiming, or even killing, innocent bystanders while trying to do so. In an ideal world, people would not break the rules at all, since they are for our own safety. However, if you are caught, it is wiser to obey the authorities. Pull over if the police demands it, and submit your papers or undergo whatever checks they put you through.

It is unrealistic to think you will get away, and it is highly foolish to try it. In fact, you may be booked for an even more serious crime if you hurt somebody in the attempt. The only way to make amends is to own up to your fault and let the law take its course. It is better to learn from one's mistake, and avoid making the same error in the future. Running away never solves problems, but can lead to greater disasters. Don't run away from your issues, either. Motorists who have an addiction to drinking or speeding should seek help and stay off the wheel, if need be.

