Don't make promises you can't keep

In its September 15 edition, this newspaper featured a report on a young woman who had testified against Ajmal Kasab in the 26/11 terror attacks. She was nine years old when she was shot in the leg at the station. She is 21 now."

While the report focused on financial troubles for her family, which have deepened during the pandemic, one recurring theme was that according to her, the government had promised her a house some years ago, but she is still to get one. She lives in rented accommodation.

Taking a broader view of the scenario, one is calling out all netas who promise homes to certain people, only to display complete and convenient amnesia about their promise once the spotlight is off, and they are out of the headlines.

Upfront we must say that there are some people who have got free houses from the government, for an achievement or as compensation.

Yet, there have been so many instances when netas have promised individuals certain awards when they are in the blaze of publicity but this does not come to fruition.

We have numerous examples of sportspersons promised this or that award after triumphing at international competitions. In the past especially, these so-called awards did not materialise at all.

Athletes used to tell the media that they had heard so and so neta had promised a sum of cash, read about it in the papers, heard about it on television. But they are still waiting for the money.

Let our leaders not make these promises and milk the opportunity for some publicity. This increases the distrust between people and politicians. It also leaves the person who has been promised an award bitter. Make statements only if and when sure that one can fulfil that promise or deliver.

