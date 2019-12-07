Don't mess with me: Pelosi slams reporter

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Washington: "Don't mess with me," this is how Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi rebuffed a reporter when he asked her if she hated Donald Trump, soon after she announced that impeachment charges would be filed against the president.

The 79-year-old veteran California Democrat was responding to questions from reporters on the news that the House of Representatives will soon file impeachment charges against Trump for alleged abuse of power for electoral gains.

As Pelosi was on her way out of the weekly press conference, a reporter from Sinclair asked her if she hates President Trump. Pelosi stopped and said, "I don't hate anybody." She then walked back to the microphone, and said that while she believes president Trump is a "coward," that's only about his political positions. "I think this President is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence," she said.

"I think that he is cruel when he doesn't deal with helping our dreamers, of which we are very proud of. I think he is in denial about the climate crisis. However, that's about the election." She continued, "This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the President's violation of his oath of office. And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone." "I pray for the president all the time," Pelosi said. "So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that," she chided the reporter.

Biden snaps too

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden snapped at a questioner during a campaign event in Iowa on Thursday after a man asked about his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Hunter Biden has not been accused of any wrongdoing but questions have been raised about the propriety of him taking the position while his father was vice president and dealing with Ukraine issues. "You're a damn liar, man," the former vice president said in a rare flash of anger at the town hall in New Hampton, Iowa.

