Don't miss Deepika Padukone's comment on hubby Ranveer Singh's chest hair

Actress Deepika Padukone trolled her husband Ranveer Singh on a new photograph he shared on social media. In the new image Ranveer shared on Instagram, he can seen in a suit. He paired a hat and a stick with his attire. With a few of his shirt buttons undone, the "Gully Boy" star is seen flaunting his chest in the picture.

Deepika took to the comment section to troll Ranveer. She wrote: "Shouldn't you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!?"

Ranveer's friend and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor too commented on the photograph. He wrote the lines of Ranveer's song "Tattad Tattad" the film "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela."

Arjun said: "Raam ji ke Baal dekho !!! Chaati ka kamaal dekho." Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.

"'83" also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates