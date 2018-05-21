Don't miss! Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane recreate 'Lo Chali Main'

A video featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Renuka Shahane on the set of their Marathi film, Bucket List, is doing the rounds of social media



Renuka Shahane and Madhuri Dixit Nene

A video featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Renuka Shahane on the set of their Marathi film, Bucket List, is doing the rounds of social media. The duo is seen dancing to Lo Chali Main Apne Devar Ki Baaraat Le Ke from their 1994 film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Almost 25 years later, Mads and Renuka re-enact the steps from Sooraj Barjatya's film. The viral video made netizens nostalgic.

Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane will be seen together in Marathi film 'Bucket List', which will also mark Madhuri's Marathi debut.

It was filmmaker Karan Johar, the presenter of Bucket List, who took to Twitter to share the video on Sunday. "This just brought the hugest smile to my face! 'Hum Aapke Hai Kon...!' is a sunshine film," he wrote. Madhuri retweeted the video with the caption: "When work is fun! Things we do to keep everyone motivated on the sets of 'Bucket List' after a long night schedule. And some bonds never grow old!".

Check out the video right here:

Bucket List is scheduled to release on May 25.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates