Don't miss Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post that will set your screens on fire

Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in the Maldives and setting some major travel and hotness goals. There are multiple posts on her Instagram account and in case you are on leave from your college, school or office, you would want to head straight to a holiday destination.

Let's start with her first post, where she could be seen relaxing and soaking in the joy and beauty of the sunset. She posted a picture of the beautiful beach that proves how gorgeous the Maldives is.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram ... @heritanceaarah @Globalspa_mag A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onFeb 11, 2020 at 5:37am PST

In another picture, she posted a picture of herself where she looked smashingly attractive in a white shirt. As the wind blew her hair, she flirted with the camera to give that one perfect shot that makes the actresses highly desirable. She captioned the picture- This is important!!! Here it is:

View this post on Instagram This is important!!! @heritanceaarah @globalspa_mag #mindblown A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) onFeb 11, 2020 at 6:19am PST

The main pictures were left for the end, as the best is always saved for the last. It was straight out of a Hollywood romance where she was on a bed, with quilt covering her body and the actress flaunting her back. There are three such pictures that cannot be missed:

Roy has clearly raised the temperature with her sizzling and scorching pictures that could set your screens on fire. On the work front, she was seen in films like Gold and Made In China and is now gearing up for the Superhero trilogy, Brahmastra, where she plays the antagonist. The first part is all set to release on December 4.

