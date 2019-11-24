Don't miss Salman Khan's birthday wish for father Salim Khan
Salman Khan wishes father Salim Khan on his birthday only the way he can
Iconic writer Salim Khan turns a year younger today, on November 24. And when the occasion is so special, how could actor and son Salman Khan stay away from wishing his dad on this special day? Salim Khan and Salman Khan happen to one of the coolest father-son duos in the Hindi film industry, so Bhai's birthday wish had to be just as cool.
The actor shared a throwback picture where they both could be seen enjoying fishing. Salman captioned the picture- Happy bday daddy...Well, given how Mr. Khan has conducted his illustrious career and also been as vocal about his son's life as it can get, he surely is Daddy Cool.
Take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Salim Khan is arguably one of the greatest writers of Hindi Cinema and his collaboration with Javed Akhtar has given us some of the most iconic movies in history. The list includes names like Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, and Mr. India. In 1987, the duo split and we never saw such impeccable writing in movies again. Salim Khan is also known for writing Mahesh Bhatt's fierce drama, Naam.
Coming to Salman Khan, there are only few names in Bollywood that have seen as many ups and downs as he has. Today, he happens to be the safest bet when it comes to big bucks at the box-office. Salim Khan also was the script consultant for Salman's film Bodyguard, which was the highest-grossing film of 2011. Can we expect the father-son duo to reunite for a movie in the future?
On the work front, Salman Khan is now ready to give his fans another treat in the form of Dabangg 3, which is releasing on December 20, which will be followed by Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on Eid 2020 with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb.
-
Salim Khan, who is best known for being one half of the prolific screenwriting duo of Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar. The duo Salim-Javed were the first Indian screenwriters to achieve star status, which later on became one of the most successful Indian screenwriters of all time. Well, only a few may be aware of the fact that Salim-Javed are regarded as the "Hindi cinema's greatest screenwriters" of all time. (All picture courtesy: Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan's Instagram account)
In picture: An old image of a young Salim Khan. Now we know where Salman Khan gets his good looks from.
-
As Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have spent most of their career days working together for Bollywood; where Salim Khan was largely responsible for developing the stories and characters around the movie, while Javed Akhtar developed hard-hitting dialogues of the script. In fact, the Salim-Javed duo revolutionized Indian cinema in the 1970s.
In picture: Salman Khan, Salim Khan and Sohail Khan went shirtless for this picture! It seems Salman has gotten his swag from dad Salim.
-
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were not only truly responsible for transforming and reinventing the Bollywood formula but also pioneering the Bollywood blockbuster format. The duo collectively has given the immense days of their career to masala film and the Dacoit Western.
In picture: Salman Khan's father Salim Khan plays with a dog. Looks like Salman is a chip off the old block as far as his love for animals goes.
-
Salim Khan was mainly responsible for creating the "angry young man" archetype character for Amitabh Bachchan, which gave him a different persona altogether in Bollywood. Their films are among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, including Sholay (1975), the highest-grossing Indian film ever at the time, as well as films such as Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Kranti (1981), and the Don franchise. Sholay is also considered to be one of the greatest Indian films of all time.
In picture: Arbaaz Khan clicks a selfie with his dad Salim Khan.
-
Born in Indore on November 24, Salim Khan belongs to an affluent family. Salim Khan's grandfather, Anwar Khan, was an Alakozai Pashtun who migrated from British Madras to India in the mid-1800s and served in the cavalry of the British Indian Army. While looking out for employment in government service, Salim Khan's family later settled in Indore.
In picture: Salim Khan and Salma Khan with their granddaughter Alizeh Agnihotri (Alvira and Atul Agnihotri's daughter)
-
Salim Khan married Sushila Charak, now known as Salma Khan in 1964, and later, he also tied the knot with Helen Richardson Khan in 1981. The father of three Bollywood actors, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, film producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, has also won six Filmfare Awards as part of Salim-Javed, and he was later awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.
In picture: Salman Khan's mother Salma seen practising yoga in this picture. Salman shares a close bond with his mom.
-
But did you know Salim Khan refused to accept the Padma Shri honour, the fourth highest civilian award in the country? In an old interview with mid-day, the screenwriter said: "Now they are offering me the award that the others received much earlier. My contribution to cinema has been much more than what is being offered to me (as an acknowledgement). So, I have refused to accept it."
In picture: A vintage photo of a young Salman Khan with brother Sohail Khan.
-
Despite giving so many hits to the Hindi film industry, Salim Khan said to the hit-list team that he wouldn't like to pen his star son Salman Khan's films. When asked why, the actor further added that he would be blamed if the movie proved to be a box office dud, but his superstar son would get all the credit if it performed well.
In picture: A childhood photo of Salman Khan with siblings Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Sohail Khan.
-
Only a few would know that Salim Khan had written Salman Khan's 1991 film, Patthar Ke Phool, which did fairly well. The veteran feels that time has come for scriptwriters to get their due as stars usually pocket credit when a film does well.
In picture: Salman Khan poses with his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan and form a tricolour.
-
Let's take a look at Salim Khan's family pictures.
Salman Khan caught by the camera sharing a laugh with his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri (husband of Alvira Agnihotri) and brother Sohail Khan in an undated picture.
-
This image of Salman Khan feeding his nephew Ahil Sharma is simply adorable. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma married Aayush Sharma on November 18 (2014), and the duo gave birth to an adorable child, Ahil. The little munchkin is three, and Salman is often spotted sharing pictures of the two on social media handle.
-
Salman Khan poses with his mother Salma Khan, nephew Nirvaan, Sonakshi Sinha, Niketan Madhok and Daisy Shah. It was taken when he left for the 'Dabangg' tour in Delhi.
-
Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Baby Ahil, Sohail Khan, Daisy Shah, Alvira Agnihotri, Salma Khan, Maniesh Paul, Sooraj Pancholi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arbaaz Khan and other guests click a picture at a friend's birthday.
-
Salman Khan may be a bachelor but one look at these pictures and you will agree that he is definitely a complete family man. Arpita Khan Sharma's wedding was one big bash where Bollywood's entire fraternity was invited to share the happiness.
-
Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan with grandson Ahil, son of Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.
-
Salman Khan shared the first picture of Ahil where he showers little nephew with loads of love and affection in this picture.
-
Salman Khan bonds with his pet dog My Love, who passed away in 2018.
-
Salman Khan shares a close bond with brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's sons Arhaan, Nirvaan and Yohan.
-
This image of Salman Khan plays with nephew Yohan is simply adorable.
-
Salman Khan with Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Sohail Khan and other family members during a holiday trip to Goa.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Salim Khan!
Salim Khan turns a year older today. Let's take a look at the 84-year-old talent's journey in the tinsel town so far!
