Don't miss Salman Khan's birthday wish for father Salim Khan

Iconic writer Salim Khan turns a year younger today, on November 24. And when the occasion is so special, how could actor and son Salman Khan stay away from wishing his dad on this special day? Salim Khan and Salman Khan happen to one of the coolest father-son duos in the Hindi film industry, so Bhai's birthday wish had to be just as cool.

The actor shared a throwback picture where they both could be seen enjoying fishing. Salman captioned the picture- Happy bday daddy...Well, given how Mr. Khan has conducted his illustrious career and also been as vocal about his son's life as it can get, he surely is Daddy Cool.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy bday daddy . . . A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) onNov 24, 2019 at 7:11am PST

Salim Khan is arguably one of the greatest writers of Hindi Cinema and his collaboration with Javed Akhtar has given us some of the most iconic movies in history. The list includes names like Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, and Mr. India. In 1987, the duo split and we never saw such impeccable writing in movies again. Salim Khan is also known for writing Mahesh Bhatt's fierce drama, Naam.

Coming to Salman Khan, there are only few names in Bollywood that have seen as many ups and downs as he has. Today, he happens to be the safest bet when it comes to big bucks at the box-office. Salim Khan also was the script consultant for Salman's film Bodyguard, which was the highest-grossing film of 2011. Can we expect the father-son duo to reunite for a movie in the future?

On the work front, Salman Khan is now ready to give his fans another treat in the form of Dabangg 3, which is releasing on December 20, which will be followed by Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on Eid 2020 with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates