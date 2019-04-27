Don't miss! This throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek is winning hearts

bollywood

A young and curious Abhishek is standing next to his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan!

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's throwback black and white picture with his father Amitabh Bachchan is sure to take his fans on a trip to the golden era. Taking to Instagram, the 'Guru' actor posted a monochrome picture with his father, captioned, "Flashback Friday."

In the picture, Big B looks dapper in casuals and a funky pair of sunglasses. A young and curious Abhishek stands in front of him while shutterbugs capture the duo at what appears to be a public event. The photograph also features producer Romesh Sharma.

View this post on Instagram #flashbackfriday @amitabhbachchan @romesh.sharma A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onApr 26, 2019 at 2:03am PDT

On the professional front, the 102-Not Out actor is gearing up for the release of 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan' along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary in the Maldives and posted a photograph his "girls" - wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya - enjoying quality time in the pool. The Refugee actor had been actively sharing images from his vacation on Instagram. In one of the images, Aishwarya is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and is striking a pose with her daughter in her arms.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates