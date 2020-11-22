Don't Miss today

Make narwhals on paper

Get the little ones to learn the art of drawing narwhals in this special art workshop. All they'll need is drawing paper, oil pastels or wax crayons, pencil and eraser.

When: November 27, 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 399

To register: www.instamojo.com/bombaydrawingroom

Listen to the experts

Track cultural shifts in art and design production during the new normal with a creative collaboration between arts and design. The Kala Ghoda Association and Avid Learning have curated a host of thematised sessions for you to enjoy.

When: Ongoing till November 30, 7 PM

Where: Zoom

Register: www.avidlearning.in

Free

Remember the martyrs of 26/11

Attend the online talk #Nariman Lighthouse by Leorith Elijah by Khakhi Tours where she will share stories of the survivors of 26/11, and how the Chabad of India Trust kept it positive and created a memorial and museum in the building.

When: November 25, 7 PM to 8 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 199

Call: 8828100111

Take off to the woods

While the year has been emotionally difficult, it's time to look for small, private outings. Head to a safe and sanitised private villa, away from the humdrum of demanding digital life, because you've earned yourself that stress-free, 'do nothing' time.

Where: Saffron Stays, Karjat

Price: Rs 5,000 onwards

To book: www.saffronstays.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Ashdin Doctor, 36 Habit coach

Doctor is committed to helping others develop healthier habits

Recommended by: Jay Sagar, jeweller, says, "Awesome180 has been an eye opening experience for me. Ashdin is extremely well-informed and explains things in detail. He helps you develop habits that can be sustained in the long term."

Being a habit coach was Ashdin Doctor's passion project before it became his profession. Five years ago, Doctor was working for his family business, a market research company. Unhealthy, overworked, stressed and sleep deprived, his body's eventual collapse served as a wake-up call and pushed him to bring about changes in his life.

From being overweight, he lost 17 kg within a year and got six-pack abs, a target he had set for himself. Others would often compliment him and ask for fitness tips, but spoke of how they failed to inculcate the discipline and motivation to follow through. Doctor, then, decided to use his personal experience to help others develop healthier habits.

Currently, he focuses on six aspects through his Awesome180 programme—sleep, de-stressing, nutrition, movement, hydration and breathing. He helps people create small, achievable goals which can then be developed into habits via his podcast—The Habit Coach.

Available: One-on-one coaching and group sessions

Charges: Price on request

Email: ashdin@awesome180.com

