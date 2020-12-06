Don't Miss today

Go berry picking

There can't be a better time than now to get away on a special trip. Make the most of the strawberry season at Panchgani as you go strawberry picking and spend time watching the sun go down.

When: Ongoing

Price: Rs 5,000 onwards

To book: www.saffronstays.com

Enjoy a mythical treat

Hindu Mythology has been a favourite subject of Hindi and regional cinema for years. Indulge in a deep-dive discussion with author Devdutt Pattanaik on mythology and Hindi Cinema, laced with sacred lore, legends, folklore, fables and parables.

When: Wednesday, Dec 9, 1 PM

Where: Facebook Live

For Details: www.facebook.com/IndoThaiLifestyle

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Vaz's father Elroy Vaz was the one who started training people for Krav Maga to India in the year 2011. He was the regional director of Krav Maga Global and had trained under Grandmaster Eyal Yanilov. Not just his father, but even his mother and sister trained for this military self-defence form that was developed by the Israel Defence Forces. The art form takes cues from boxing, judo, karate and a few other combat techniques. Vaz's mother, Dipika, focuses on self-defence for her female clients, his sister, Rachel, focuses on training kids. Vaz, take this skill to the next level by teaching self-defence to civilians and law enforcement agencies. He has been training celebrities, athletes and even defence personnel for over six years now.

Rhys Vaz, 30

Krav Maga Instructor

Available for:

Krav Maga Training

Charges: Rs 3,000 per month for group classes, twice a week.

Email at: rhysvaz@gmail.com

Ripples of music

The annual Craft of Art Water Festival held at Adalaj Ni Vav, the 15th-century stepwell in Gujarat will have Ustad Fazal Qureshi, Rakesh Chaurasia, Kutle Khan, Dilshad Khan, Navin Sharma and Ishitta Arun performing this year. This year, you can enjoy the unique thematic music and display of the monument's innate craftsmanship, on your home screen.

When: December 6, 6.30 PM

For Details: www.facebook.com/Crraftofart.india/

