Don't Miss today

Go clicking at sea

Attend Umeed Mistry's marine photography workshop, conducted as part of the Coastwise Festival 2020, organised by WWF India held in association with mid-day. The session will help you understand techniques to shoot in marine spaces.

When: February 8, 12 PM a

Where: Juhu Gymkhana Club, Juhu

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Call: 7710000033

Catch a film on a dancer

Watch a screening of Kaarthikeyan Kirubhakaran's His Father's Voice. The film tells the story of a gifted male dancer.

When: February 6, 7 PM

Where: The Royal Opera House

Free

Call: 23668888

Listen to Sufi music

Attend a sufi music festival, Sama'a, where artiste Parvathy Baul will present Baul music, combining elements of singing and storytelling. Bands like Neeraj Arya's Kabir Café will sing the philosophy of great poets.

When: February 7-9, 5 PM onwards

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point

Price: Rs 300 onwards

Call: 66223737

LOL with Kanan Gill

Unwind at a trial show, Grin Revolution: The End, by Kanan Gill. He will be trying untested material. The venue only has floor seating, so stay away if that's not comfortable for you.

When: February 3, 8.30 PM

Where: Leaping Windows, Andheri

Price: R300

Call: 9769998972

Tuck into roast lamb

Join chef Ragini Kashyap for lunch, which includes crispy roast potatoes and lamb.

When: February 2, 12.30 PM

Where: The Classroom by La Folie,

Price: Rs 1,700;

Call: 9167762379

Purse up

When Sana Shakoor and Divya Batra launched Nomada in 2014, they were clear that they'd focus on accessories. "There were enough players in the clothing segment. Accessories were largely ignored," says Shakoor. The pair reached out to artisans to create contemporary surface textures that were global in appeal, with desi motifs. The brand now retails across the UAE, Miami, Houston, Casablanca and Sydney. The bags draw inspiration from cultures, and elements of folklore. Parrots and toucans are prominent motifs. Bags with the cobalt-blue evil eye, inspired by the bazaars of Istanbul, are a hit. Meanwhile, the entrepreneurs are now working with artisans from Dharavi, and hold workshops for underprivileged women as a way of giving back. "As a primarily women-led organisation, we think it's essential to help women support," Shakoor says.

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

nomada.in

Come together for art

Ikattha stays true to its name for being a collective space for artists to examine their processes, and for audiences to engage with artwork intimately. Illesha Khandelwal, 24, an interdisciplinary artist and founder of the Apollo Bunder studio, says, "We can create better when we collaborate rather than compete. We built the space together—painters, writers, musicians, and a bunch of incredible people. We don't have rigid notions about what should be considered art." Ikattha has hosted music gigs, art exhibitions, screenings, and their flagship Full Moon Gatherings. "We've done a couple of interactive projects too, including a life drawing session, which is a rare event outside of a college setting. A nude model posed for the participating artists. It was a new experience for a lot of people who don't get the chance to draw the human body," said Khandelwal. Ikattha wants to shift the conversation by providing upcoming artists with a platform to display their art. It works on a membership model to sustain itself where you pay to access the studio and its facilities.

www.ikattha.space; collective@ikattha.space

Free

Because Le Bron's got your back

When decades of training is tested in two seconds—on a basketball court on the NBA stage, with thousands of fans of the opposite side waiting for you to miss; a good player standing between you and the rim; journalists waiting for you to make history in either your victory or failure; an entire team's season depending on you—your ace lies not (only) in what your body can do, but how your mind responds to the pressure. And, while we may not all have the high stakes life of LeBron James, we have our own championship matches and high-pressure moments. As you enter 2020 with a new set of goals, arm yourself with mental tools—how to remain focused, control your emotions and think like a champion—that LeBron shares in a special five-episode masterclass on the Calm meditation app. He doesn't make you meditate, but by listening to him, you understand how you can best prepare for your goals.

Android and iStore

Cost: Rs 790 (per month)

Hell hath no fury like a woman informed

A video platform is reshaping and prioritising content according to what the young, Indian woman wants to, and needs to, know sex, menstrual cups, the #MeToo movement, PCOD, and abortion laws. Difficult subjects, all addressed by Vitamin Stree through its videos. Launched in 2019, the Mumbai-based venture wants to increase access to information for young, urban Indian women. "We must better their access to information," says Padmini Vaidyanathan, editor and creative head. You can look forward to a mix of objective analysis, detailed research, and inspirational storytelling. We liked Birth Control & Chill, a video that lists the contraception options available to a young, sexually active woman in India today.

Bollywood with the firangi twist

American musical sensation Beyoncé moving to Shava shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Maroon 5 lead Adam Levine crooning Ae dil hai mushkil's title track are just two of the several, hilarious mashups on Qualitea Posts' Instagram page. The bio reads "twerking the shit out of patriarchy" and it sets the right tone for the year-old page. It has been created by 20-year-old Semi F. He is a high school graduate and an editor by passion. He started editing at age 12 and hasn't looked back and has 120k followers. The Macedonian native, who now lives in Germany, is a self-confessed Bollywood enthusiast. "I wasn't expecting my work to reach such a huge audience and to receive the kind of positive feedback I have. The fact is that I am a big fan of Bollywood and Hollywood. Juxtaposing both is always a delight to watch and fun to do because you suddenly realise that they have a lot in common," gushes Semi.

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Rashi Bunny, 45

Rashi Bunny was born into a family proficient in theatre. Following a stint in America where she trained in theatre direction, she returned to India to establish Banjara Theatre in 2001, with the aim of putting up socially conscious plays. Over the last two decades, she has directed and performed plays across India and her solo performances are especially popular. She conducts workshops for children, adults and corporates, where she uses art, music, theatre, film and meditation to help participants unlock their innate creativity and potential.

Available For: Experiential workshops on leadership, communication, creativity, self-expression and parenting.

