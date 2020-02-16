Don't Miss today

Write Haibun poems

Attend a Haibun poetry writing workshop conducted by Rochelle Potkar. The format combines prose with haiku, a popular short-form Japanese poetry style written in three lines. The workshop is inspired by Nalini Malani's ongoing exhibition, The Witness. Her artworks reflect her preoccupations with the notions of oppression, dominance, justice and feminism.

When: February 16, 10.30 AM – 2.30 PM

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla

Price: R10 (museum entry charge)

Call: 23731234

Listen to Bohra, Sidhu talk about parenthood

Head to Godrej L'Affaire, an experiential lifestyle platform curated by the Godrej group in association with mid-day. Celebrity speakers Bhumi Pednekar, Shantanu Moitra, Karanavir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu will headline the fourth season. Apart from master-classes, there will be engaging sessions on food, music, travel and health. Pednekar will don the chef's hat for a live cook-off with chef Varun Inamdar. Celebrity couple Bohra and Sidhu will talk about their learnings as parents and inculcating spirituality in their children. This year's theme is New Beginnings: Going Back to Roots. It aims to showcase India's legacy and culture.

When: February 22, 1.30 PM to 6 PM

Where: Godrej One, Vikhroli

Price: Rs 999;

Call: 25188010

Lol with the comics

Unwind at a comedy night that will see performances by a mixed line-up.

When: February 16, 8 PM onwards

Where: The House, Versova, Andheri West

Price: Rs 250;

Call: 39652955

Detangle from stress with zentangle

Eight years ago, when mehendi artist Sweta Dalal attended a zentangle workshop at the recommendation of a friend, she discovered an art form that had a relaxing effect. The style involves making structured shapes and patterns across paper 'tiles'. “When I would get engrossed in drawing the patterns, I was at complete peace. It was extremely fulfilling,” she says. The 'zen' in Zentangle stands for a state of calm, while 'tangle' refers to patterns. The patterned tiles can be put together to form an aesthetic mosaic. Dalal says, due to its therapeutic effect, some psychologists have been recommending zentangle as a way to de-stress. “It increases attention span, too,” she says.

Instagram@swetadalal08

Call: 9920905571

Solve clues, save the day

Anuj Prajapati, Dimple Vala, and Rishav Sanghai think Andheri is a dry leisure option unless you want to spend the evening drinking. ResQRoom is their attempt at offering the surbub's residents and professionals a novel experience. A virtual free, multiplayer gaming challenge allows participants to solve clues ranging from abstract puzzles to riddles. You are locked in a room and need to crack the clues within 60 minutes to win and get out. Different rooms allow you to experience a variety of themes including saving the nation from a nuclear threat, unravelling a murder mystery and escaping a riddler's den. A minimum of two and maximum of 10 players can enter a room at once;

it is open to anyone above 10 years. There are zero horror elements so even the fainthearted can play.

Where: 118 Sanjay Mittal Industrial Premises Ch. Marol Naka, Mittal Industrial Estate, Andheri East

Cost: Rs 600 onwards

Book: resqroom.com; 9920939596

Sticking out

Sticker.ly is a fun photo editing app that released last year and allows you to make your own stickers or sticker packs, to add to the Sticker.ly library or share on WhatsApp. If you are creating one, give a name to your pack, add the 'creator's name, and share your artwork (you have to create a minimum of three, at least). If you are not the creative sort, there are a whole lot of amusing packs to browse through anyway. The famous Modi Shah stickers, funny Ranveer Singh and YouTube star Bhuvan Bam's faces, and the meme-worthy Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma characters make for perfect, laughable memojis. One creator, who goes by the name Akak, has also made memojis of Taimur Ali Khan, as a lisping abuser. It's not cool, but cute nonetheless.

Listen. It's interesting and free

All good things that are free, are welcome. Having spent a few hours browsing and using Audible Suno (Android), confirmed that unlike its parent app Audible, which caters to audio books, this one offers exciting, new Hindi and English language content, written for the pleasure of listeners alone. There are shows in the horror, romantic, mythology, comedy and human interest genre, and there is also that fun and sometimes, sentimental filmi interview. That the biggies from Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Nawaazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap, have lent their voices make it a popular choice. We enjoyed the first few episodes of Kaali Awaazein, a horror show narrated by

Bachchan and other actors. The first episode written by Mishkka Singh Shekhawat is the story of an escapade into a haunted fort that goes awry. The sound effects and background score, are close to brilliant. Be prepared for the chills. The only drawback: you can't download your favourite episodes to listen later. Trying it on-the-go might be a problem with bad 4G speed. You are then completely WiFi dependent.

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Neha Sethia, 29

Food photographer and stylist

Sethia is a self-taught food stylist, using her creativity and knowledge of colour theory and object placement to bring out the best in each dish she photographs. After leaving her job in finance and moving to Mumbai three years ago, Sethia found her true calling when she attended a workshop by food blogger Deeba Rajpal. She started building her social media profile by uploading eye-catching photos of ordinary meals and eventually began working for digital agencies Mumbai Foodie and Blowfish Digital. She is an expert at splash photography—capturing beautiful stills of drink splashes, and loves shooting desserts.

Recommended by: Vinayak Grover, content head at Mumbai Foodie says, “Neha is very passionate about her work. She is extremely talented, understands food well and is an absolute joy to work with.”

AviLable For: Providing guidance to aspiring food photographers and stylists, doing independent projects

Follow: @pixel_please on Instagram

Email at: nehasethiaphotography@gmail.com

