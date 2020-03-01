Don't Miss today

Shop at a farmer's market

Buy fresh farm produce at SHARAN India's Farmer's Market. You can stock up on spices, green veggies and exotic fruits, which have been procured directly from farms.

When: March 1, 11 AM to 3 PM

Where: Dosti Shoppe Link Mall, Wadala

Call: 9920332307

Free

Attend an art show

Feast your eyes on a curated collection of paintings at the Bombay Art Society's All India Annual Art Exhibition. Around 250 artworks, hand-picked from a total of 2,000 entries, will be on display.

When: March 1, 11 AM to 7 PM

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Free

Call: 22843989

Listen to women speakers

Attend the Godrej India Culture Lab's Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) meet. Apart from sessions with Nandita Jayaraj, Ashima Dogra, Amrita Mahale, Geetha Venkataraman and A Mani among others, there will be films, performances and readings.

When: March 7, 11 AM to 2.30 PM

Where: Godrej One, Vikhroli

Free

Call: 67965656

Enjoy latino fare

Head to a Siesta Weekday Lunch inspired by Latin American flavours. Foodies can try the tomato tostada, parmigiana, green apple and goat cheese salad, Mexican tortilla soup, chipotle chicken salad and more.

When: March 3, 12.30 PM – 6 PM

Where: Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Khar

Price: Rs 599 onwards

Call: 9324191366

Catch a Spanish opera

Witness The Syndicate of Seducers, directed by legendary Spanish composer José Serrano. The operetta style, Zarzuela, is a combination of

songs and dialogue.

When: March 4, 7 PM

Where: Royal Opera House, Girgaum

Entry: Rs 300 onwards

Call: 23668888

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Tenzin Chodon, 23 Author and cross-cultural trainer

Apart from being an entrepreneur, image and performance coach, Chodon works extensively toward the betterment of the Tibetan community

Recommended by: Dinyar Bhomisha, entrepreneur says, "Tenzin's style of coaching covered communication skills, and understanding oneself through verbal and spiritual analysis. It taught me about the Tibetan style of communication which is precise and peaceful."

Chodon works as an image and soft skill consultant. A Tibetan, she works toward the development of her community by training school kids with improving their soft skills and counselling them to set a goal for their future. One of the most prestigious gigs that Chodon does is being a translator for the Dalai Lama on behalf of Karnataka government. Her mainstream work is as a cross-cultural communications trainer where she helps people conduct better conversations. Chodon adds a few Tibetan values to her training by relying on mastering the art of everyday communication which not just encourages verbal and non-verbal communication, but also teaches how to be a good and

mindful listener.

Available for: Communication coaching, personality development training and executive training

Charges: Rs 900 per session

Email: zincho1997@gmail.com

Art that pops

Ridhi Rajpal is an independent artist and writer, who conducts workshops around fluid and resin art, and art with alcohol ink. But Rajpal's most popular workshop is the one that focusses on pop art, a genre started in the 1950s by a group of New York artists, including Andy Warhol. It challenged fine art by including imagery from comics and mass culture. Its elements of geometry, minimal colour blending and simple brush strokes is what attract participants. Rajpal begins with a discussion on the genre, its origin and influencers. Each workshop lasts for four hours and Rajpal says first-timers are often surprised by the result, which they get to take home. "Pop art offers an expression for individuality. You can paint your subject's hair bright purple for instance," she says.

ridhi.rajpal@gmail.com

The guilt-free takeaway

If coffee is your one vice, you know that being able to get a cup on-the-go is a comfort like no other. Especially on days when you just don't have the time to sit in a café. And yet, it pinches because the paper cup comes with a plastic lid. Last week, however, we were in for a pleasant surprise when the Flat White from Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters turned up with a paper-ish lid. The company, set up by Delhi-based couple Matt Chitharanjan and Namrata Asthana, switched to the new lids made from sugarcane waste two months ago. They sourced them from PAPPCO greenware (www.pappcoindia.com), a firm that supplies eco-friendly culinary. The costs have gone up eight times, says a representative from Blue Tokai, but hey, we can shell out a little extra for the planet, right?

Pant and pals on a podcast



Pic/Jim Lee photo

Comedian Sorabh Pant has decided to don a new hat, that of the host of a podcast. Pant + 1 offers a fun, free-flowing chat with both friends and strangers. "Ever since I have had kids, the only way I can meet other people is if they are to forced to talk to me because of a professional commitment. The whole podcast is an elaborate ruse to get interesting people into the same room as me," he jokes. The eclectic guest list boasts of comedians Vir Das, Sumona Chakravarti, and Prashashti Singh, singer Armaan Malik, actors Mandira Bedi and Kubbra Sait, as well as writers Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik and Durjoy Datta. "I wanted to hear stories and opinions from people who are in the public eye but haven't been heard from in a personal capacity," he says. The episodes are full of interesting anecdotes and cheeky camaraderie between the host and guests. Each generous installment lasts an hour and a half so listeners can be assured of more than a few laughs.

On Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube (for video snippets)

Mom ki baat

In the one month since its inception, Instagram page @motherwithsign has managed to strike a chord, collecting 47k followers. The star of this hilarious but thoughtful account is Poonam Sapra, 64. From deflecting the pressure to get married, to sitting with your back erect so one can avoid backache, she has something to say about everything. Pranav, her marketing professional son, photographs her holding a sign board for every post carrying conventional wisdom, but with a twist. The message is hers, but it's Pranav who manages the account for her. He says, "What she says makes a lot of sense and she has been saying this for years. When I was younger, it felt like nagging, but I have come to appreciate the logic."

For the love of literature



Jerry Pinto and Manu Pillai

Book podcasts seem to be the order of the day. But, at a time when very little reading is happening, thanks to this distraction called social media, it feels like a good thing, after all. The newest member to join the club is Shivam Srivastav's Not A Book Review on Aawaz.com. In the show, launched this January, Srivastav interviews authors of some of the most popular and promising titles. On the list is an eclectic bunch of fiction and non-fiction writers, including historian Manu S Pillai, journalist Dilip D'souza, and novelists Jerry Pinto and Amrita Mahale. Srivastav, who has been a digital journalist for five years, does his homework well. The podcast, which is about 45 to 50 minutes long, begins with a short introduction of the author and the book, followed by a question and answer session. Despite its length, at no point does it feel like a drag, because Srivastav always pushes the authors to introspect about their writing. In the process, you sometimes get to listen to tiny gems of wisdom, like when Pinto says, "We will all, if we are lucky, encounter love. And because we have been lucky enough to encounter love, we will encounter pain. Because to love, you must be vulnerable. And when you open yourself to vulnerability, you encounter pain.

aawaz.com/en/listen/not-a-book-review/

