Don't Miss today

Order shawarma during quarantine

Take a culinary trip to the Middle East, as you order delicacies such as a fattoush salad, Turkish open shawarma, sultani mandi rice, and chicken sheesh tawouk, from House of Grills. The food is prepared by staff whose body temperatures are checked beforehand. The kitchen surfaces are sanitised.

When: March 29, 12 PM to 12 AM

Where: House of Grills, Versova

Call: 9930708384

Lol with Grover

Unwind by tuning into Varun Grover's crackling comedy from the comfort of your homes. The stand-up set will last for 30 minutes and can be viewed via a live stream on Facebook.

When: March 31, 9 PM

Where: facebook.com/bigbadwolfdotin

Free

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Ritika Mazumdar, 27 Lettering artist

Besides working as an art director with a creative agency, Mazumdar specialises in hand lettering—also defined as the art of drawing letters—a skill that helps personalise gift items

Mazumdar, an alumna of Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, learned the art of lettering recently. She enrolled herself for a class on the basics of calligraphy, modern calligraphy and lettering. Then, about a year ago, she started a page called Looping Letters on Instagram. The idea was to create awareness about this niche art. Soon, she found herself doing calligraphy on postcards, diaries and cards among other gifting items. She breaks down letter forms in the typography into their shapes, flourishes, and textures.

Recommended by: Siddhi Yadav, executive creative director, Art, at McCann Worldgroup, Mumbai, says, "Ritika lettered a customised quote I wanted to gift a friend. We ideated and created the concept together and it turned out as per expectations. We got it framed and my friend loved it."

Available for: Lettering on postcards, diaries, invitation cards, greeting cards, fall hangings, photo frames, coasters, wood, etc.

Charges: Rs 1,000 onwards

Email: ritikapmazumdar@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates