Don't Miss today

Listen to a story

Watch Danish Husain's dramatic recitation of Urdu poetry. Husain will perform excerpts from Tilism-e-Hoshruba from Dastan-e-Amir Hamza, the longest romance epic written in the world, and folk tales from India.

When: April 15, 7 PM

Where: @dan.husain, Instagram live

Free

Get your tot to strum a guitar

Sign your tiny tots up for an online music training programme facilitated by The Sound Space. This workshop is for kids aged 2-4 years. It will include learning songs, and playing percussion instruments.

When: April 14, 4 PM to 4.30 PM

Price: '250 per child

Call: 9820821296

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nishi Doshi, 33 Actor, trainer

Doshi thrives on being multi-faceted with a set of talents that can be put to good use. She uses enterntainment as a tool for training.

For the last 11 years, Nishi Doshi has juggled various roles—actor, singer, voice-over artiste and yoga instructor. Over the years, she has managed to interlink most of these to create a unique IP. She recently co-founded an entertainment start-up called NetSamrat, that aims at creating original experiences in live entertainment and digital entertainment. The IPs include 'HostAPlay' which is working at creating customised experiences for corporates, educational institutes and others for recreation and training. In the live entertainment space, they use theatre as a medium of training.

Recommended by: Jehan Manekshaw, head of Drama School, Mumbai, says "Nishi's study of the craft, her work ethic, and ability to collaborate creatively and pedagogically adds to her work in the field."

Available for: Theatre acting, training, yoga sessions and voice-overs

Charges: Variable

Email: doshinishi@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news